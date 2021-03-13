Southeast DC vaccine clinic opens to residents

Getting vaccinated has been a challenge for some residents across the District, but on Saturday a clinic in Southeast is offering the vaccine to those who qualify.

Tomeika Bowden works at a school and decided to come out to the Benning Stoddert Recreation Center in Ward 7 after she heard about the vaccination clinic.

“I literally live 3 minutes away so I was like, ‘why not?'” she said.

She’s one of 500 eligible residents, including seniors from nearby facilities, who stood in line for their shot. Many of them were brought in by bus as part of the event.

Bowden says the process was easy and quick: “They’re willing to walk you through the entire process, observation was great. It took all of 20 minutes.”

The clinic is a partnership between the DC Housing Authority, Johns Hopkins and DC Health. Tyrone Garrett is the Executive Director of the housing authority and says the goal is to make sure services are more accessible for residents in need.

“We’ve been doing it in the past with our senior sites and now we’re taking the opportunity to expand it. I think this is an opportunity for us to see if it works and I think it’s important for the residents to know we’re here to serve them,” Garrett said.