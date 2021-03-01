CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Metro will only reunite riders with lost wallets, electronics going forward

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

March 1, 2021, 7:53 AM

Metro is bringing back in-person pickup for missing items found in the D.C. transit system, although anyone looking for something other than a wallet or electronics might be out of luck.

Starting Monday, Metro’s lost and found policy will narrow down to wallets and electronic devices, including phones, laptops and tablets, as a cost-saving measure. Anything else will be destroyed, donated or auctioned off.

In-person pickup is available again from Metro’s facility at 6505 Belcrest Road in Hyattsville, Maryland, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays excluding federal holidays. Proper identification and face masks are required.

Riders can opt to have their possessions shipped to them instead, but they will have to cover the cost of mailing.

Property can be reported lost via an online form or by calling 202-962-1196. Items reported lost up to Feb. 28 will be handled using the old process, Metro said in its updated policy, and be held for 30 days before disposal.

