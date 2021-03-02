CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Man seriously injured on Potomac Freeway in DC

Dave Dildine | @DildineWTOP

March 2, 2021, 3:50 AM

A man was seriously injured after being struck on Interstate 66 in Foggy Bottom near the Kennedy Center Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the I-66 Potomac River Freeway between the E Street Expressway and the exit for the Whitehurst Freeway.

D.C. police said the man was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene according to a police spokesperson.

The northbound lanes of the Potomac Freeway were blocked for about four hours but reopened around 7:30 p.m.

The accident remains under investigation.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.

