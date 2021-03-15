CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Capitol Police officer suspended after anti-Semitic writing found

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

March 15, 2021, 10:16 PM

A Capitol Police officer has been suspended after an anti-Semitic tract was found near his work area over the weekend.

The Washington Post reports that the tract was found inside the Longworth House Office Building. The document called itself “The Protocols of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion,” which the Anti-Defamation League calls “paranoid” and “racist.”

“Although thoroughly discredited, the document is still being used to stir up anti-Semitic hatred,” they write.

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement that they are taking the allegations seriously.

“Once this matter was brought to my attention, I immediately ordered the officer to be suspended until the Office of Professional Responsibility can thoroughly investigate,” she said.

Some Capitol Police officers have been under scrutiny since the Jan. 6 insurrection after video showed that some were friendly with the rioters.

