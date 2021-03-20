CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
All DC restaurants can serve alcohol until midnight starting Monday

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 20, 2021, 11:26 AM

D.C. restaurants can start serving alcohol until midnight again for both indoor and outdoor dining starting on Monday.

Establishments that serve alcohol can resume serving beverages to customers daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, according to an order by Mayor Muriel Bowser and an emergency decision from the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

On-site alcohol sales were previously limited to between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. everyday, as a precaution to cut down the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants could stay open until midnight, but only to serve food.

The changes go into effect at 5 a.m. Monday.

The order reminds alcohol license holders that a prepared food menu with at least three options must be made available during operating hours and at least one prepared food item per party must be purchased for on-site dining and/or per order for carryout and delivery.

Additional Phase 2 limits remain in effect for D.C. restaurants, including no more than 25% capacity for indoor dining.

