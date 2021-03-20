All DC restaurants can serve alcohol until midnight starting Monday

D.C. restaurants can start serving alcohol until midnight again for both indoor and outdoor dining starting on Monday.
Establishments that serve alcohol can resume serving beverages to customers daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, according to an order by Mayor Muriel Bowser and an emergency decision from the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
On-site alcohol sales were previously limited to between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. everyday, as a precaution to cut down the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants could stay open until midnight, but only to serve food.
The changes go into effect at 5 a.m. Monday.
The order reminds alcohol license holders that a prepared food menu with at least three options must be made available during operating hours and at least one prepared food item per party must be purchased for on-site dining and/or per order for carryout and delivery.
Additional Phase 2 limits remain in effect for D.C. restaurants, including no more than 25% capacity for indoor dining.