3 hurt in Southwest DC crash

Three people are hurt after a multi-car crash in Southwest D.C. A U.S. Park Police spokesperson said five cars were involved.

Three people were injured after a multi-car crash in Southwest D.C. Thursday morning.

It happened a little before 6 a.m. at Maine Avenue and Raoul Wallenberg Place.

A Park Police spokesperson said five cars were involved in the crash.

DC Fire and EMS said they pulled one person out of a car and helped five others. Three of them were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.