3 hurt in Southwest DC crash

Fonda Mwangi | fmwangi@wtop.com

March 18, 2021, 1:32 PM

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Three people are hurt after a multi-car crash in Southwest D.C. A U.S. Park Police spokesperson said five cars were involved.

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
(1/4)

Three people were injured after a multi-car crash in Southwest D.C. Thursday morning.

It happened a little before 6 a.m. at Maine Avenue and Raoul Wallenberg Place.

A Park Police spokesperson said five cars were involved in the crash.

DC Fire and EMS said they pulled one person out of a car and helped five others. Three of them were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Fonda Mwangi

Fonda Mwangi is a Associate Producer at WTOP. Before joining WTOP she was an investigative intern at WJLA. She also wrote for student magazine, Envision, covering finances for college students. Fonda got her Masters in Journalism and Public Affairs from American University.

