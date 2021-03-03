3 hurt in Southwest DC crash

Three people were hurt after a multi-car crash in Southwest D.C. A U.S. Park Police spokesperson said five cars were involved.
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Three people were injured after a multi-car crash in Southwest D.C. Thursday morning.
It happened a little before 6 a.m. at Maine Avenue and Raoul Wallenberg Place.
A Park Police spokesperson said five cars were involved in the crash.
DC Fire and EMS said they pulled one person out of a car and helped five others. Three of them were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
It’s unclear what caused the accident.
Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.
