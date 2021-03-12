12-year-old arrested, suspect still sought after armed carjacking in DC

A 12-year-old has been arrested after a series of attempted armed carjackings and at least one successful carjacking D.C., and police say they are still looking for an additional suspect.

A 12-year-old was arrested after a series of attempted armed carjackings, including at least one successful carjacking in D.C., but police said they are still looking for an additional suspect.

D.C. police said that a string of carjacking attempts were reported Thursday night in the Eckington neighborhood in Northeast.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m., two people approached a vehicle on the 1900 block of 2nd Street NE. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the driver get out of the vehicle. The driver did not get out and drove off.

A similar incident was reported at 7:15 p.m. on the 300 block of V Street NE. Once again, the driver of the car refused to get out and fled.

Around 7:20 p.m., the pair approached someone on the 2000 block of 4th Street NE, brandished the handgun and demanded the keys. The suspects ran off on foot.

Four minutes later, the suspects approached someone seated in a vehicle on the 1000 block of Evarts Street NE. Once again, they brandished the handgun and demanded that she get out of the vehicle. That person complied, and the thieves left the scene in her car.

One of the suspects was apprehended a short time later, and police recovered the vehicle.

Police said they arrested a 12-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. and charged him with offenses related to the armed carjacking and the attempted carjackings.

Surveillance footage captured an image of an additional suspect and police are now searching for that person.

MPD announces an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses that occurred in the Fifth District on 3/4/21. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411 Release: https://t.co/EbXRvi9w8k pic.twitter.com/Yw5O9anUZP — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 5, 2021

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.