CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » 12-year-old arrested, suspect still…

12-year-old arrested, suspect still sought after armed carjacking in DC

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

March 5, 2021, 9:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 12-year-old was arrested after a series of attempted armed carjackings, including at least one successful carjacking in D.C., but police said they are still looking for an additional suspect.

D.C. police said that a string of carjacking attempts were reported Thursday night in the Eckington neighborhood in Northeast.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m., two people approached a vehicle on the 1900 block of 2nd Street NE. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the driver get out of the vehicle. The driver did not get out and drove off.

A similar incident was reported  at 7:15 p.m. on the 300 block of V Street NE. Once again, the driver of the car refused to get out and fled.

Around 7:20 p.m., the pair approached someone on the 2000 block of 4th Street NE, brandished the handgun and demanded the keys. The suspects ran off on foot.

Four minutes later, the suspects approached someone seated in a vehicle on the 1000 block of Evarts Street NE. Once again, they brandished the handgun and demanded that she get out of the vehicle. That person complied, and the thieves left the scene in her car.

One of the suspects was apprehended a short time later, and police recovered the vehicle.

Police said they arrested a 12-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. and charged him with offenses related to the armed carjacking and the attempted carjackings.

Surveillance footage captured an image of an additional suspect and police are now searching for that person.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

IRS pushes filing season deadline to May 17 as it rolls out expanded pandemic benefits

OPM ready to 'close the chapter' on the merger, chart new path forward

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up