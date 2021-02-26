CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Wounded suspect charged in DC Chick-fil-A robbery

Matt Small

February 26, 2021, 11:00 AM

A man suspected of robbing a Chick-fil-A in Northeast D.C. Thursday, who suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot by a security guard, faces multiple charges, including armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Davon Robinson, 27, of Southeast, is also charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene, according to police.

D.C. police said Robinson robbed the Chick-fil-A, located at 1401 Maryland Avenue NE, at approximately 12:05 p.m. Thursday.

Robinson entered the restaurant, brandished a handgun and demanded money, according to a news release. An employee opened the cash register and Robinson took money from it before trying to flee.

“A uniformed Special Police Officer, employed by the establishment, encountered the armed suspect and discharged their firearm, striking the suspect,” the police release stated.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took Robinson to a hospital for “treatment of life threatening injuries,” police said.

Details about Robinson’s condition were not provided by authorities.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said in a statement no team members were injured.

Gun
Davon Robinson’s gun recovered at the scene, according to police. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department)

A map of the area is below.

In addition to charges stemming from Thursday’s incident, D.C. police said that pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, Robinson was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for a shooting that happened on Aug. 21, 2020, in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

