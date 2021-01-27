CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Rolling road closures Friday…

Rolling road closures Friday in downtown DC

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

January 27, 2021, 11:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Getting around downtown D.C. Friday could be trickier than usual because of a planned rally.

In a statement, police said rolling closures are expected near the National Mall, L’Enfant Plaza, John Marshall Park, Union Station and the streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol.

Police said they don’t anticipate any extended closures.

Parking restrictions are expected. Emergency no parking signs will be posted.

D.C. police didn’t explicitly say which rally the closures were for.

The March for Life is scheduled for Friday, which normally brings thousands of people to the District, but it is being held virtually this year.

Organizers have urged attendees to stay home this year and watch the event online.

Check WTOP’s FAQ on the 2021 virtual March for Life.

Authorities suggested following twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic for up-to-date information on closures.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

UPDATED: Biden repeals Schedule F, overturns Trump workforce policies with new executive order

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up