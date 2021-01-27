Rolling road closures Friday in downtown DC

Police said closures are expected near the National Mall, L’Enfant Plaza, John Marshall Park, Union Station and the streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol.

Getting around downtown D.C. Friday could be trickier than usual because of a planned rally.

In a statement, police said rolling closures are expected near the National Mall, L’Enfant Plaza, John Marshall Park, Union Station and the streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol.

Police said they don’t anticipate any extended closures.

On 1/29, First Amendment demonstrations are expected to occur in DC. While MPD does not anticipate extended street closures, there is potential for intermittent closures in the downtown area of the city. For traffic info, follow @DCPoliceTraffic Release: https://t.co/t464fKjSVI pic.twitter.com/7YQPkwCVkG — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 27, 2021

Parking restrictions are expected. Emergency no parking signs will be posted.

D.C. police didn’t explicitly say which rally the closures were for.

The March for Life is scheduled for Friday, which normally brings thousands of people to the District, but it is being held virtually this year.

Organizers have urged attendees to stay home this year and watch the event online.

Check WTOP’s FAQ on the 2021 virtual March for Life.

Authorities suggested following twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic for up-to-date information on closures.