2 kids, stolen vehicle found in DC

Laura Spitalniak | @LauraSpitalniak

January 11, 2021, 9:45 PM

Police in D.C. have located a stolen vehicle and the two children who were inside it.

The vehicle and the two children — a girl, 2, and a boy, 4 — were found on the 800 block of Allison Street Northwest on Monday night.

The children were in the back of the Toyota RAV4 with Maryland tags 3DY5327 that police said was stolen on the 3800 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

Police issued an Amber Alert that has now been canceled.

The children appear to be in good health, police said.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

