DC man wins Powerball drawing to become first millionaire of 2021

A man who lives in Northwest D.C. became the first millionaire of 2021 overnight after winning a special Powerball drawing on live television.

Carlos Mabry’s family was among five families randomly chosen through a nationwide contest to take part in the special drawing during ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.”

Out of those families, one was randomly chosen to win one million dollars.

Mabry was lucky enough to be the winner.

“Tell me what is flowing through your body and blood right now,” said host Ryan Seacrest, asking for Mabry’s reaction.

Mabry was speechless, seeming to gasp for breath and only repeated the words “Oh my,” until he exclaimed: “All glory to God!”

According to WJLA, a D.C.-area ABC affiliate that interviewed Mabry separately, Mabry plans to donate money to a number of places, including his church and a local food bank.

The other four families in the competition won some pretty nice prizes as well.

Just for making it to the pool of finalists, they each received a $12,500 cash prize and a 70-inch LED TV, among other prizes.