Bowser appoints DC’s first gun violence prevention director

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser appointed Linda Harllee Harper as the city's first gun violence prevention director during a news conference Thursday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser appointed Linda Harllee Harper as the city’s first gun violence prevention director during a news conference Thursday.

Harper currently serves as the senior deputy director to D.C.’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

“Linda is a visionary leader in social and criminal justice,” Bowser said. “In this role, Linda will be responsible for hitting strategic development, review and implementation of our gun violence prevention efforts.”

She added, “Linda certainly has a heart for our communities and those impacted by violence, as evidenced by her long career helping young people.”

Bowser said Harper has spent 15 years on efforts to reform the juvenile justice system “and is credited with launching a network of contracted local community-based providers designed to serve as an alternative to residential care or detention.”

Harper’s appointment comes just days after a 15-year-old was shot to death in Southeast D.C.

Bowser announced a slew of other key appointments as well Thursday: