Teen dead in Southeast DC shooting

A 15-year-old was shot to death in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday evening.

Police said officers from the Seventh District responded to the 2600 block of 12th Place SE shortly after 7 p.m.

There, they found Jamarid Robinson, of Southeast, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

D.C. police are investigating it as a homicide.

