Teen dead in Southeast DC shooting

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

January 27, 2021, 8:40 AM

A 15-year-old was shot to death in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday evening.

Police said officers from the Seventh District responded to the 2600 block of 12th Place SE shortly after 7 p.m.

There, they found Jamarid Robinson, of Southeast, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

D.C. police are investigating it as a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

