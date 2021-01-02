Armed man hospitalized after being shot by DC police

D.C. police said that one of its officers shot a man armed with an illegal pistol Saturday morning after he was reportedly around other people with the gun.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Interim Police Chief Robert Contee.

Police arrived on the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue NW around 8 a.m. Saturday morning after a relative of a D.C. police officer called in about the man.

The man had an illegal firearm with an extended magazine and “encountered some citizens” prior to the officers arriving, according to Contee. One of the responding officers shot the man soon after approaching him.

Contee said that the officer did have their body camera on, and that the footage will be released.

Contee also said that they don’t know if the man was brandishing the weapon or pointing it at anyone. Shell casings found on the scene were still being investigated in order to determine where they originated.

