CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Armed man hospitalized after…

Armed man hospitalized after being shot by DC police

Matthew Delaney

January 2, 2021, 12:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police said that one of its officers shot a man armed with an illegal pistol Saturday morning after he was reportedly around other people with the gun.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Interim Police Chief Robert Contee.

Police arrived on the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue NW around 8 a.m. Saturday morning after a relative of a D.C. police officer called in about the man.

The man had an illegal firearm with an extended magazine and “encountered some citizens” prior to the officers arriving, according to Contee. One of the responding officers shot the man soon after approaching him.

Contee said that the officer did have their body camera on, and that the footage will be released.

Contee also said that they don’t know if the man was brandishing the weapon or pointing it at anyone. Shell casings found on the scene were still being investigated in order to determine where they originated.

Below is a scene of where the incident happened:

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up