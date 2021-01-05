5 shot in Columbia Heights

Five people were shot in Northwest D.C. on Thursday night, police said.
D.C. police said the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near Columbia Road.
None of the victims have died, police said, but their exact conditions are unknown.
Police characterized the victims as two juvenile boys and three men.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.
