5 shot in Columbia Heights

Acacia James

January 7, 2021, 11:38 PM

Five people were shot in Northwest D.C. on Thursday night, police said.

D.C. police said the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near Columbia Road.

None of the victims have died, police said, but their exact conditions are unknown.

Police characterized the victims as two juvenile boys and three men.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

