Woman found shot to death in car in Northeast DC

D.C. police are investigating the death of a young woman found sitting in a car with a gunshot wound in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday.

Officers found 24-year-old Southwest resident Shalonte Pearson inside a Volkswagen Jetta suffering from a gunshot wound in the 400 block of 61st Street NE around 1 a.m., according to a police account.

Police responded after a caller reported hearing gunshots. Pearson was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, D.C. police said in a news release.

An investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding her death. Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Tips can be submitted anonymously by texting 50411.

