Woman dies in Rock Creek Parkway car crash

Jose Umana

December 21, 2020, 3:22 AM

A heavily damaged car lays near the bike trail off Rock Creek Parkway after an accident Sunday afternoon. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

A woman is dead after a car crash on Rock Creek Parkway Sunday in Northwest D.C.

The accident occurred after 5 p.m. on the southbound lanes in the area of Beach Drive near the William Howard Taft Bridge.

U.S Park Police officers arrived at the scene to find the car, heavily damaged, off the road and resting near the bike trail. WTOP’s Dave Dildine reported that the car went through a railing before stopping.

Police said only the female driver was in the car at the time of the accident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not revealed.

The parkway was closed between Beach Drive and Massachusetts Avenue as police investigated the accident.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.

