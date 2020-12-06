DC’s new campaign works to reduce HIV stigma, increase resources

Health officials in D.C. are on a mission to combat the stigma associated with HIV and provide more access to treatment for those who contract the virus.

DC Ends HIV is the District’s latest plan to do just that, and the new campaign focuses on diagnosing, treating and preventing the spread while also responding to the needs of residents.

So far this year, there have been just over 250 new HIV diagnoses. D.C.’s Health Department hopes to get that number down to less than 130 diagnoses a year by 2030.

Some of the key strategies officials plans to put in place to stop the epidemic include programs focused on harm reduction by distributing clean needles and syringe cleanup efforts. More education, more peer-led programs and physical as well as mental health services are also among the key focus areas.

Quality metrics will play a role. Those include monitoring how many HIV-positive residents are receiving treatment and providing screening for other STDs.

DC Appleseed, one of the social service organizations in the District, is also monitoring the impact of HIV on youth and will be working with schools to help provide more access for younger adults in need of services.

It’s a mission officials hope more community members will join as they focus on eliminating the stigma around HIV. Learn more by visiting here.