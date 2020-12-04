CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | Va. Tech med school applications surge | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC News » DC woman arrested for…

DC woman arrested for February death of infant daughter

Zeke Hartner

December 4, 2020, 6:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. woman was arrested Friday for the death of her infant daughter in February, according to police.

D.C. police said mother Tyra Anderson, 27, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree cruelty to children and first-degree murder for the death of her 11-month-old daughter, Mackenzie Anderson.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of New York Avenue Northeast, just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, for a report of an injured infant. They found the child suffering from several life-threatening injuries.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to her head, inflicted by another person. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Tyra Anderson was taken into custody by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

FEMA calls workplace harassment and discrimination findings 'alarming' and 'unacceptable'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up