DC woman arrested for February death of infant daughter

A D.C. woman was arrested Friday for the death of her infant daughter in February, according to police.

D.C. police said mother Tyra Anderson, 27, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree cruelty to children and first-degree murder for the death of her 11-month-old daughter, Mackenzie Anderson.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of New York Avenue Northeast, just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, for a report of an injured infant. They found the child suffering from several life-threatening injuries.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to her head, inflicted by another person. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Tyra Anderson was taken into custody by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday.