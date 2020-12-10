CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
10 years later, arrest made in DC woman’s disappearance case

Thomas Robertson

December 20, 2020, 10:24 PM

Police in D.C. arrested and charged a suspect with murder 10 years after a woman disappeared from her Southeast home.

Unique Harris, 24, was reported missing from her home on Hartford Street in the Woodland neighborhood on Oct. 10, 2010.

Multiple methods to find new leads were attempted, including D.C. police producing a YouTube video on the case. D.C. Supreme Court declared Harris dead on Oct. 24, 2018.

Years of investigating the disappearance led police to arrest 43-year-old Isaac Moye of Southeast D.C. Saturday. He was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Police say that Moye was arrested in the past for assault with a dangerous weapon, simple assault, distribution of narcotics and fugitive from justice.

Despite the arrest, the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on Harris’ disappearance is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or anonymously at the department’s tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Below is a map of where Harris was reported missing:

