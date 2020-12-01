1 dead in Southeast DC house fire

D.C. firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Shannon Place Southeast for a deadly house fire Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived in the 2400 block of Shannon Place Southeast.

The second floor was in flames. Crews immediately entered the house and rescued one man.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Fire officials said, according to the owner, the house was supposed to be unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.