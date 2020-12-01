CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
1 dead in Southeast DC house fire

Luke Lukert

December 7, 2020, 9:10 PM

A fire broke out at a two-story house in the 2400 block of Shannon Place Southeast in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

A man died after a fire broke out at a two-story house Monday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived in the 2400 block of Shannon Place Southeast.

The second floor was in flames. Crews immediately entered the house and rescued one man.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Fire officials said, according to the owner, the house was supposed to be unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

