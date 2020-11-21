The 2020 Go-Go Awards shows goes online this weekend

The 2020 Go-Go Awards show will go online this year. It will be live-streamed so people can watch safely from home as the best musicians in the genre are awarded.

The pandemic won’t stop an annual tradition in the nation’s capital, the Go-Go Awards.

The key difference this year will be, instead of dancing to some of the city’s best bands, fans of D.C.’s official music will instead need to groove to the music at home.

The 2020 Go-Go Awards show will go online this year. It will be live-streamed so people can watch safely from home as the results for best band, best bounce beat band, best rhythm section and even best conga player are announced.

This comes as D.C. remains in Phase 2 of it’s reopening amid the pandemic. That means public gatherings are restricted.

This year’s show will include musical performances by Be’La Dona feat The First Ladies of Go-Go, New Impressionz, Killa Cal and The Royal Pocket. The live broadcast goes live on Sunday night at 7pm.

To watch the show you’ll need to register online.