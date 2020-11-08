‘She has paved the way’: Howard University president celebrates Kamala Harris breaking barriers

Wayne Frederick, the president of Howard University, celebrated America's choice of alumna Kamala Harris as vice president-elect.

Howard University President Wayne Frederick said he was driving his son to a soccer game when he heard the news.

“It was unusual, having the VP being so known to us and having my son react,” Frederick said.

Vice President-Elect Harris studied political science and economics and graduated from Howard University in 1986.

“I think we should all be proud regardless of our politics,” Frederick said.

Frederick said the barriers she broke becoming the first female, first Black and first south Asian vice president-elect should inspire others to step up.

He said she’s shattered the glass ceiling for following generations.

“I think she’s going to hit it so hard that the pieces are going to be hard to put back together,” Frederick said. “For those coming behind her, she has now paved the way and completely removed the barrier in a very meaningful manner.”

Harris’ election gives Black Americans hope after months of protests against police brutality and systemic racism, Frederick said.

“Practically and figuratively, we’ve been in a position of not being able to breathe, and I think today we can take a deep breath.”