Moms for America holds DC rally to show support for President Trump

A group of moms gathered in D.C. on Sunday to show their support for President Trump ahead of the election.

A group of moms gathered in D.C. on Sunday to show their support for President Trump ahead of the election.

Kimberly Fletcher, president and founder of Moms for America, told WTOP that the group’s rally was about thanking President Donald Trump for what he has done for mothers across the country.

“We want to thank him for holding the line to make sure that our neighborhoods are safe, that our kids have choice when it comes to school,” Fletcher said.

She said Moms for America is trying to show that celebrating freedom is OK and that its message is often misunderstood.

“You carry a flag and they call you racist. You stand for the national anthem and they say you don’t care about Black people. That’s absurd. We have all kinds of moms that come to these events that we do,” Fletcher said.

“God bless America and God Bless the President of the United States Donald Trump,” a speaker said during the rally to a group of cheers.

Fletcher said several moms from the group rented an Airbnb during the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings and went to the Supreme Court to ensure their voices were heard.

“We’re going to stand for America, we’re going to stand for the constitution, we’re going to stand for those values that we care about because the legacy of liberty that we’ve been given should also be available for our children and grandchildren,” Fletcher said.

She said she had the coronavirus back in March and that she has been very happy with the way Trump has responded to the pandemic.

“He was the only one at the very beginning that said, ‘Gosh, we better do something about this coming into our country,’ ” Fletcher said.