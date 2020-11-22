THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Washington, DC News » Knights of Columbus hold…

Knights of Columbus hold Black Friday coat giveaway in DC

Matthew Delaney

November 22, 2020, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While Black Friday is typically dedicated to consumerism, it’s also when the Knights of Columbus’ annually show the giving spirit of the holiday season.

The fraternal organization affiliated with the Catholic church gives out winter coats to children each year the day after Thanksgiving. This year, the group plans to give out 3,000 coats at its first winter coat giveaway at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Northeast D.C. from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 27.

Alex Cranstoun, spokesman for the Knights of Columbus, said that people from all over the region attend the coat giveaway for children. Since 2009, Cranstoun said the organization has given away more than 500,000 coats in the U.S. and Canada.

“We have a few principles we stand by, and the main and most important one is charity,” Cranstoun said. “Our goal is to make sure that our communities are able to survive comfortably and we are able to serve them through giving these coats out.”

The coats are brand new and come in a variety of sizes and colors, according to Cranstoun. He said that local Knights of Columbus council’s spend the year fundraising to be able to purchase the coats, and then the local chapters coordinate where to distribute them to those who need them most.

Winter coats are taking on even more importance during the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials see fresh air as one of the better deterrents of the virus, so children with a solid winter coat will be able to go outside with less concern about staying warm.

The second coat giveaway will take place Dec. 5 at Our Lady of Perpetual Health Catholic Church in Southeast D.C.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up