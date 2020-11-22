DC firefighter shot while responding to Southwest shooting victim, police say

A D.C. firefighter was shot while tending to a shooting victim a little after 4 p.m. in Southwest, police said.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman said the firefighter was transported to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

NBC Washington’s Darcy Spencer reported the EMT is now out of the hospital.

The incident occurred after a man and woman were shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at the corner of Martin Luther King Avenue and South Capitol Street, police said.

Someone fired additional shots a short time later, striking a firefighter who was tending to one of the victims.

Update – The firefighter EMT is out of the hospital and in good spirits. The whole team from @dcfireems that was on scene is shaken up. The acting chief says the fire truck shielded some of his firefighters. It sustained multiple bullet holes. https://t.co/OOQs6Py42b — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) November 23, 2020

