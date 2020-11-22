CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
DC firefighter shot while responding to Southwest shooting victim, police say

Acacia James

November 22, 2020, 8:13 PM

A D.C. firefighter was shot Sunday while tending to a shooting victim around 4 p.m. in Southwest, police said.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman said the firefighter was transported to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

NBC Washington’s Darcy Spencer reported the EMT is now out of the hospital.

The incident occurred after a man and woman were shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at the corner of Martin Luther King Avenue and South Capitol Street, police said.

Someone fired additional shots a short time later, striking a firefighter who was tending to one of the victims.

Below is a map of where it happened.

