CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 10 million cases | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC News » 1 critical in crash…

1 critical in crash that closed northbound lanes on I-295 in DC

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

November 6, 2020, 1:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person is in critical condition following a crash on the northbound lanes of I-295 in the District.

D.C. Fire and EMS said a second person is being evaluated.

Authorities said the crash happened when a car struck the rear of a trash truck and caught fire around 11 a.m. before the 11th Street exit.

The incident closed all northbound lanes, but they reopened around 1 p.m. Traffic was being diverted onto Malcolm X Avenue.

Get the latest traffic conditions from the WTOP Traffic Center.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up