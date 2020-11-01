1 critical in crash that closed northbound lanes on I-295 in DC

One person is in critical condition following a crash on the northbound lanes of I-295 in the District. D.C. Fire and EMS said a second person is being evaluated.

Authorities said the crash happened when a car struck the rear of a trash truck and caught fire around 11 a.m. before the 11th Street exit.

Incident scene on I-295. pic.twitter.com/jifr1h5mU6 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 6, 2020

The incident closed all northbound lanes, but they reopened around 1 p.m. Traffic was being diverted onto Malcolm X Avenue.

