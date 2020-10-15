Women’s March set to host rally and ‘text-a-thon’ in DC

This year will see a second Women’s March in D.C. as event organizers focus on get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of Election Day.
The march will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, and organizers say this march will be capped off with a “text-banking telethon” that aims to send 5 million texts encouraging citizens to vote in this year’s presidential election.
All those in attendance need to be wearing masks, according to organizers.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the event:
- Q: Why is the march being held?
Organizers said the event is meant to act as a bookend to the incumbency of President Donald Trump. The first Women’s March was held the day after his inauguration.
“We saw the power when millions of us joined in the streets together the day after Trump’s inauguration,” the event website says. “We need to bring that same power and determination to October 17 to cap off Trump’s presidency just the way it started — with massive, women-led resistance.”
- Q: Where and when will it be held?
The march will begin at Freedom Plaza in Northwest D.C., then set out down Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, loop around the Capitol Building and end up on the National Mall, where the text banking will be held.
The event will rally at Freedom Plaza at noon; the march is set to last between 1 and 3 p.m. The “text-a-thon” will run between 3 and 5 p.m.
- Q: Will there be road closures?
D.C. police have blocked off areas surrounding the route.
See the full list of closures below:
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from about 6
a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- 14th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street Northwest
- 13th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street Northwest
- Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from 15th Street and 3rd Street Northwest
- Constitution Avenue Northwest from 3rd Street to Louisiana Avenue Northwest
- E Street Northwest from 14th Street to 12th Street Northwest
- 3rd Street Northwest from C Street to Independence Avenue Northwest
- 4th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue Southwest
- 6th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue Northwest
- 7th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue Southwest
The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic for the event from about 9
a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- 14th Street Northwest from Constitution Avenue to F Street Northwest
- 13th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street Northwest
- E Street Northwest from 14th Street to 12th Street Northwest
- Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from 15th Street and 12th Street Northwest
- Q: What should I bring?
Backpacks and small bags are allowed at the march. The event organizers will not be able to set up water stations, so they are recommending attendees pack their own bottled water.
Warm clothing and comfortable shows are recommended, as the high temperature Saturday will be around 60 degrees.
The following are prohibited at the march: Weapons or items that could be construed as a weapon and illegal drugs.