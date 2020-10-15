Women’s March set to host rally and ‘text-a-thon’ in DC

This year will see a second Women's March in the nation's capital as event organizers focus on get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of Election Day.

This year will see a second Women’s March in D.C. as event organizers focus on get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of Election Day.

The march will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, and organizers say this march will be capped off with a “text-banking telethon” that aims to send 5 million texts encouraging citizens to vote in this year’s presidential election.

All those in attendance need to be wearing masks, according to organizers.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the event: