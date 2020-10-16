Water main bursts at Wisconsin and M streets in Georgetown

M Street at Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown is shut down because of a water main break that is spilling water across the intersection and into businesses.

The police department reports 3200 block of M Street, NW, between Potomac Street and Wisconsin Avenue is closed.

Drivers should use alternate routes until further notice.

The break occurred around 4 a.m. D.C. Water did not get the water off until about 6:30 a.m.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper, who was on the scene, reports water was shooting 10 to 15 feet into the air and flooding into the Banana Republic at the corner of M Street and Wisconsin Avenue before it was manually shut off.

He shot these videos at the scene:

