Water main bursts at Wisconsin and M streets in Georgetown

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

October 16, 2020, 6:39 AM

A water main burst at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street in Georgetown.
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Water gushes on to M Street after a water main broke.
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
mstreet_watermain2 The Banana Republic store is seen behind the water main break at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street.
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
(1/3)

M Street at Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown is shut down after a water main break sent water gushing cross the key intersection and into businesses.

The police department reports 3200 block of M Street, NW, between Potomac Street and Wisconsin Avenue is closed.

Drivers should use alternate routes until further notice.

The break occurred around 4 a.m. D.C. Water did not get the water off until about 6:30 a.m.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper, who was on the scene, reports water was shooting 10 to 15 feet into the air and flooding into the Banana Republic at the corner of M Street and Wisconsin Avenue before it was manually shut off.

He shot these videos at the scene:

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this story.

