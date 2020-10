Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in the Brightwood neighboorhood of D.C. Thursday afternoon.

The victim was Arthur Daniels IV, 42, of Northwest.

Police found Daniels with several gunshot wounds on the 6200 block of Eighth Street Northwest around 4:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

