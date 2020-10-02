Park Service signs 50-year lease for operation of 3 golf courses in DC

The National Park Service has agreed to lease the District's three historic golf courses to a golf-focused nonprofit organization that has plans to restore each of them while maintaining the historically significant aspects of each.

National Links Trust signed a 50-year lease with the Park Service to operate East Potomac, Langston and Rock Creek Park golf courses. The lease begins Oct. 5.

The Park Service said in a news release that the nonprofit will focus on preserving these courses in the long-term and providing affordable opportunities to golf in the District.

“National parks are about making memories with family and friends, and this 50-year agreement means that children who learn to golf today can look forward to playing with their children and grandchildren right here on their home courses,” acting NPS National Capital Area Director Lisa Mendelson-Ielmini said in a release.

The Park Service said they have been exploring options for a long-term lease that would balance care for each course with the experience that would be provided. NPS and National Links Trust began negotiations for the lease in June 2020.

“We are very excited to take on the stewardship of these remarkable properties, and are fully confident that our plans, which will be implemented over the next several years, will substantially benefit both golfers and the surrounding communities,” Michael McCartin, co-founder of National Links Trust said.