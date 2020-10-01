Early morning armed carjacking, 2 robberies in Northeast DC may be related, police say

In each of the three incidents, police say, a group of suspects drove up, pulled out guns and demanded the victims' belongings.

Police in D.C. say they are investigating an early-morning carjacking and two armed robberies in Northeast D.C. that may be related.

Two of the robberies happened back-to-back just blocks apart on 8th Street near Stanton Park around 1:30 a.m.

In one of them, a man told police he was crossing the street at 400 8th Street Northeast when a black SUV cut him off at the crosswalk and a group of five males jumped out holding handguns, according to a D.C. police report. The man was not hurt, but he said the group made off with his wallet.

Another man at 201 8th Street reported a group of five people pulled guns on him and stole a bag with a set of house keys and a debit card. That man told police the five suspects fled in a tan SUV or van.

A short time later, two men sitting in the front seat of a Cadillac ATS on 47th Street, near Eads place in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood, said a group of eight people, all in hoods and masks and armed with handguns, pulled up in a black Volvo SUV. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the driver and said “Get out the car. Give me the keys,” according to the police report.

Another suspect demanded the passenger empty his pockets and stole his cellphone.

Police said two of the suspects then jumped in the Cadillac and took off on 47th Street, while the others followed in the black Volvo.

Below is a map showing the location of the robberies.