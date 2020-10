D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left four people wounded in Congress Heights Monday night.

Two men and two women were shot about 8:30 p.m. on Orange Street Southeast.

One victim is said to be unconscious but breathing, and all four have been taken to a nearby hospital to treat their injuries.

Police didn’t provide information on a known suspect or motive.

