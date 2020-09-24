Public input sought for proposed DC Circulator Route in Ward 7

D.C. is asking the public to weigh in on seven options for a new bus route in Northeast and Southeast neighborhoods.

Through Oct. 23, you can fill out the System Expansion Survey for a new DC Circulator route in Ward 7.

The options are:

Union Station-Deanwood-East Capitol Street : Currently served by Metrobus Route 97 peak service, this 14.56 mile route would serve Deanwood, Benning Road, Stadium Armory, and Union Station Metro Stations.

: Currently served by Metrobus Route 97 peak service, this 14.56 mile route would serve Deanwood, Benning Road, Stadium Armory, and Union Station Metro Stations. New York Avenue-Deanwood-Benning Road : Metrobus routes B2 and W4 would share connections on this 10.57 mile route; an alternative end of line at Union Market would extend the route to 17.26 miles.

: Metrobus routes B2 and W4 would share connections on this 10.57 mile route; an alternative end of line at Union Market would extend the route to 17.26 miles. Potomac Avenue-Benning Road : Metrobus routes M6 and W4 would share connections on this 9.30 mile route.

: Metrobus routes M6 and W4 would share connections on this 9.30 mile route. Alabama-Good Hope-Naylor Road : This 10.92 mile route is currently served by Metrobus routes M6 and the 30s.

: This 10.92 mile route is currently served by Metrobus routes M6 and the 30s. Skyland-Minnesota Avenue-Deanwood : Currently served by Metrobus U7, this 12.59 mile route would serve Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue Metro Stations, and Skyland; an alternative end of line at Fort Lincoln would extend the route to 18.06 miles.

: Currently served by Metrobus U7, this 12.59 mile route would serve Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue Metro Stations, and Skyland; an alternative end of line at Fort Lincoln would extend the route to 18.06 miles. Navy Yard-Benning Road : Metrobus route W4 would share connections; this 10.85 mile route would serve Benning Road and Navy Yard Metro Stations, and Skyland.

: Metrobus route W4 would share connections; this 10.85 mile route would serve Benning Road and Navy Yard Metro Stations, and Skyland. Navy Yard-Benning Road via Minnesota Avenue: Metrobus route W4 would share connections; this 10.95 mile route would serve Benning Road and Navy Yard Metro Stations, and Skyland.

“The new Ward 7 Circulator route is an essential part of our efforts to connect all eight wards through an affordable and convenient public transit system,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

A virtual public meeting to discuss the options is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Ward 7 includes neighborhoods in Deanwood, Capitol View, Benning Heights, Marshall Heights, Hillcrest, Dupont Park, Penn Branch, Randle Heights, River Terrace, Parkside, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, as well as the area of Kingman Park.