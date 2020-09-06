Prince George’s Co. man dies in Southwest DC crash

Ryan Moore, 31, of Fort Washington, Maryland, died after a single-vehicle crash outside Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in D.C. on Saturday.

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Southwest D.C. on Saturday.

The D.C. police said they are investigating the death of Ryan Moore, 31, of Fort Washington, Maryland, after the 2020 Dodge Charger he was driving struck a tree head-on in the 4200 block of Overlook Avenue, outside Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, shortly before 6 p.m.

Moore was taken to a hospital by D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services and was pronounced dead there.

The police said a preliminary investigation showed that Moore’s vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed southbound on Overlook Avenue when it mounted the right curb and struck the tree.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported various lanes of traffic were blocked at Overlook Avenue southbound after Chesapeake St. following the crash.

A map of the crash scene is below.