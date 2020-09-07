CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns | COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign | Latest coronavirus test results
DC seminarians, priests rescue man whose kayak overturned in Upstate New York lake

Luke Lukert

September 7, 2020, 10:39 PM

He works in mysterious ways, and that’s how a man was rescued by D.C. seminarians when his kayak overturned in a lake in Upstate New York.

Jimmy McDonald’s rented kayak overturned in Lake George, and he was struggling to stay afloat when his life jacket loosened and floated up to his ears, NBC Washington reported.

But he was saved when a floating Tiki Bar arrived, carrying seminarians and priests from St. Joseph’s Seminary in Northeast D.C.

