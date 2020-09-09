CORONAVIRUS NEWS: NIH on AstraZeneca's paused vaccine study | Latest coronavirus test results
DC police investigating shooting near Brookland Metro station

Abigail Constantino

September 9, 2020, 7:01 PM

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday that wounded two people near the Brookland Metro station.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. One victim has serious to critical injuries, and the other has injuries that are serious to life-threatening.

Council member Kenyan McDuffie was at the scene and tweeted that the shooting started in the 900 block of Irving Street Northeast.

Police are looking for a black 2020 Dodge Charger with three people inside.

Trains are still running through the station.

Below is the area where it happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more updates. 

