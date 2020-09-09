DC police investigating shooting near Brookland Metro station

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday that wounded two people near the Brookland Metro station.
It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. One victim has serious to critical injuries, and the other has injuries that are serious to life-threatening.
Council member Kenyan McDuffie was at the scene and tweeted that the shooting started in the 900 block of Irving Street Northeast.
Police are looking for a black 2020 Dodge Charger with three people inside.
Alert: Shooting in the 900 Block of Irving Street N.E. Lookout for a black 2020 Dodge Charger, occupied (3) times.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 9, 2020
Trains are still running through the station.
Below is the area where it happened.
