DC police investigating shooting near Brookland Metro station

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday that wounded two people near the Brookland Metro station.

Listen now to WTOP News

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday that wounded two people near the Brookland Metro station.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. One victim has serious to critical injuries, and the other has injuries that are serious to life-threatening.

Council member Kenyan McDuffie was at the scene and tweeted that the shooting started in the 900 block of Irving Street Northeast.

Police are looking for a black 2020 Dodge Charger with three people inside.

Alert: Shooting in the 900 Block of Irving Street N.E. Lookout for a black 2020 Dodge Charger, occupied (3) times.

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 9, 2020

Trains are still running through the station.

Below is the area where it happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more updates.