Candlelight vigil outside of the Supreme Court honors the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

September 20, 2020, 10:22 AM

A scene from the vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as night falls. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
A supporter kneels down by some candles at the vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the U.S. Supreme Court. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

WTOP/Andrea Cambron
A portrait of Surpreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

WTOP/Andrea Cambron
A figurine of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the vigil for her outside of the U.S. Supreme Court. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
A large collection of flowers laid down outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

WTOP/Andrea Cambron
A sign placed at the vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

(WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)
New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand speaks at the vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

WTOP/Andrea Cambron
Another shot of the vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
A candlelight vigil honored the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside of the nation’s highest court Saturday night.

Co-sponsored by the Women’s March along with Planned Parenthood Action Fund, MoveOn Political Action and other advocate and allied organizations, the vigil drew thousands of supporters for a gathering that stretched from the steps of the Supreme Court to the U.S. Capitol.

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, said the vigil was a way “to give an opportunity for people to grieve the passing of this woman who has been so central to the rights that women have, but also diverse communities in general.”

At 87 years old, Ginsburg became an icon for younger generations that now mourn her death — from D.C. to courthouses around the country.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Ma.) led the crowd by chanting “I will fight,” as she urged attendees to continue pushing issues progressive leaders have championed, such as immigration, health care and equality for marginalized communities.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) also urged supporters to look at Ginsburg as a testament to her commitment to equality for all people.

“She stood for all of us. She stood against discrimination in all its forms,” Gillibrand said.

“She was someone who fundamentally understood the gifts that people have to give this country regardless of their sex, regardless of their gender orientation regardless of their race or background.”

O’Leary also echoed the senators’ remarks, saying the Supreme Court justice was a trailblazer who became a champion for women and gender equality on the nation’s highest court.

She said the organization will “honor her legacy and memory by continuing the work that she dedicated her life to.”

Both Warren and Gillibrand said blocking President Trump and the GOP from nominating her replacement right now is their goal.

