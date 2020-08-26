Your input needed for changes coming to National Mall’s Sylvan Theater

Nestled on the grounds of the Washington Monument in D.C., the modest Sylvan Theater dates back to 1917, but renovation plans for the space are moving forward with a survey for potential uses.

Winners of a 2015 design competition imagine tiered, lawn seating as either an amphitheater or theater in the round, to serve as few as 300 or as many as 10,000 people.

The architects also envision a pedestrian walkway connecting the Washington Monument grounds and the Tidal Basin.

Activities outside and inside could vary to include live performances, films, educational programs, speeches, festivals, galas or weddings. There might be free or ticketed events.

The Trust for the National Mall wants to hear from organizations that might use the space to offer their insight and preferences. You can take the survey here.

According to the 2010 National Mall Plan, the new Sylvan Theater project will create a high-quality multipurpose facility with stunning views of the Washington Monument.

“The architecturally unique indoor/outdoor visitor services facility will provide food service, retail, restrooms, staff office space, and flexible performance space better oriented to the hillside seating. The nearby Survey Lodge area will be adapted to provide recreation equipment rentals, public restrooms, and a central service location for people with disabilities,” the plan states.

A timeline for how the project might proceed is as yet unclear.