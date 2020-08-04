7 wounded in separate DC shootings Tuesday

Seven people were injured in two separate D.C. shootings Tuesday night, D.C. police said.
Three men were wounded in a shooting in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast. One was unconscious and not breathing, and the other two were conscious and breathing, police said.
Following a different shooting in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, three men and a 15-year-old were all conscious and breathing, police said.
D.C. police haven’t yet released any additional information.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.