7 wounded in separate DC shootings Tuesday

Seven people were injured in two separate D.C. shootings Tuesday night, D.C. police said.

Three men were wounded in a shooting in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast. One was unconscious and not breathing, and the other two were conscious and breathing, police said.

Following a different shooting in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, three men and a 15-year-old were all conscious and breathing, police said.

D.C. police haven’t yet released any additional information.

