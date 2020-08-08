Permanent sportsbook at DC’s Capital One Arena moves closer to completion

While there is a sportsbook of sorts open at Capital One Arena now, work continues toward a permanent venue at that D.C. location.

While there is a sportsbook of sorts open at Capital One Arena in the District now, work is still underway to build a much bigger, permanent venue in the space that was once occupied by the Greene Turtle at 6th and F Streets.

The renovation of that space is complete and now work continues toward construction of a venue Monumental Sports and Entertainment executives call “transformational.”

When it’s ready, with a target of late November, the two-story facility will provide as many as 750 people (in a best-case scenario, which means post-coronavirus pandemic) with seating and sporting events to bet on.

There will be direct access to the arena for certain sporting events, but the goal is to turn the William Hill US-run sportsbook into a regular destination for sports fans with worldwide interests.

“We think it’s going to be world class,” said Jim Van Stone, president of business operations for Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns Capital One Arena.

“The building is only open a couple of hours a day. We think this brings so many more people to the complex. We’re doing 3 million people a year through the turnstiles, and 15 million people walk the neighborhood from a visiting standpoint. We think we might have the ability to bring 500,000 to 750,000 people annually to the Capital One Arena complex.”

For the betting sports fan, Van Stone said he expects more electronic screens than any other sportsbook in the country, “screens all over the facility, both on the first floor and the second floor.”

Allowing people a chance to watch and wager on English soccer teams on weekend mornings, and even cricket matches being played in India.

“If there’s a game on, we’ll have it,” said Dave Grolman, president of retail operations at William Hill US.

But William Hill and Monumental are also boasting an “incredible culinary experience” that will draw people who don’t just want to sit around and wager.

“They are working with partnering with a well-known chef in the area,” Van Stone said.

“William Hill is in final stages on that end, but I expect hopefully that announcement to come out in the next month.”

WTOP News tried to get more details, checking with sources, but no one is offering any hints just yet.

“I think you’ll recognize the chef very well,” Van Stone teased.

Van Stone said whether you want typical sports bar fare, or something more, he promises a satisfying experience.