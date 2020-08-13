CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. closes virus testing sites in Silver Spring, White Oak today | Alexandria hosting drive-in series | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Man stabbed to death in Northwest DC

Rick Massimo

August 13, 2020, 11:51 AM

A man was stabbed to death in the Brightwood section of D.C. Wednesday afternoon, the D.C. police said.

Sa’id Grey, 40, was found at about 1 p.m. stabbed in a hallway of a building in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue Northwest, west of 13th Street and where Missouri Avenue and Military Road meet, the police said.

Grey had no signs of life when Fire and EMS responders got to him.

The police are asking anyone with any more information about Grey’s death to call them at 202-727-9099 or to text their tip to 50411. There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.

