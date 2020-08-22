CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Man dies in SE DC apartment building

Valerie Bonk

August 22, 2020, 9:34 PM

A man died in an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. after flames broke out Friday, according to a fire official.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on Danbury Street Southeast, according to D.C. Fire spokesperson Vito Maggiolo.

Maggiolo said that the man was alive when transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control, Maggiolo said.

Two adults and a child were displaced in the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Maggiolo said the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

