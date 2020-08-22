Man dies in SE DC apartment building

A man has died in an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. after flames broke out Saturday, according to a fire official.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on Danbury Street Southeast, according to D.C. Fire spokesperson Vito Maggiolo.

Maggiolo said that the man was alive when transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

Working Fire Unit Block Danbury St SE. 1 victim removed from fire apartment with critical life threatening injuries. #DCsBravest confined Fire to 1st floor apartment and under control. Investigators enroute. pic.twitter.com/ZpuYOMGmMk — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 21, 2020

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control, Maggiolo said.

Two adults and a child were displaced in the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Maggiolo said the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.