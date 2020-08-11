CORONAVIRUS NEWS: U.Md. delays in-person instruction | Updates to DC's high-risk states list | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Late night shootings wound…

Late night shootings wound 4 in Southeast DC

Jose Umana

August 11, 2020, 6:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Four people were injured in two separate shootings throughout Southeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, on the heels of a bloody weekend in which nearly two dozen were shot at an outdoor party.

D.C. police responding to the 1300 block of Congress Street SE around 1:30 a.m. for reported gunfire found three people suffering from injuries, all evaluated as non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident took place around the same time in the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE, where officers found one person shot with injuries also deemed to be non-life-threatening.

All four victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and are expected to recover.

Police said investigations into the two shootings are ongoing. There are no suspects at this time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up