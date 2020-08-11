Late night shootings wound 4 in Southeast DC

All four victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and are expected to recover.

Four people were injured in two separate shootings throughout Southeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, on the heels of a bloody weekend in which nearly two dozen were shot at an outdoor party.

D.C. police responding to the 1300 block of Congress Street SE around 1:30 a.m. for reported gunfire found three people suffering from injuries, all evaluated as non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident took place around the same time in the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE, where officers found one person shot with injuries also deemed to be non-life-threatening.

All four victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and are expected to recover.

Police said investigations into the two shootings are ongoing. There are no suspects at this time.