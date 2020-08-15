Fire at Four Seasons interrupts 2 wedding parties

A fire at the Four Seasons in D.C. made the happiest day of two couples’ lives even more memorable when it forced hotel occupants to evacuate.
D.C. Fire and EMS said that the fire started shortly after 5 p.m. at the hotel located along 2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW.
It began in the ground-level restaurant and spread through the building’s air ducts, making an evacuation imperative. No injuries were reported by officials.
Working Fire 4 Seasons Hotel 2800 Pa. Ave NW. #DCsBravest attacking fire in duct system and working to determine extent of fire above. Opening up walls and ceilings. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/xMQ1DGuxAu
Two wedding parties were among those that exited the building.
A spokesperson for D.C. Fire informed one of the wedding parties what was happening, who didn’t seem perturbed about the delay to their festivities.
They even snapped some photos with responders for some unique contributions to the wedding photo album to come.