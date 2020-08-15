Fire at Four Seasons interrupts 2 wedding parties

A fire at the Four Seasons in D.C. made the happiest day of two couples' lives a little more interesting when it forced hotel occupants to evacuate.

The fiery interruption didn't seem to upset one of the couples who were having their wedding at the Four Seasons. D.C. Fire and EMS They even made the most of the mishap and got some one-of-a-kind wedding photos with responders on the scene. D.C. Fire and EMS A wedding party waits around until they get the all clear to return inside the Four Seasons. D.C. Fire and EMS

D.C. Fire and EMS said that the fire started shortly after 5 p.m. at the hotel located along 2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

It began in the ground-level restaurant and spread through the building’s air ducts, making an evacuation imperative. No injuries were reported by officials.

Working Fire 4 Seasons Hotel 2800 Pa. Ave NW. #DCsBravest attacking fire in duct system and working to determine extent of fire above. Opening up walls and ceilings. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/xMQ1DGuxAu — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 15, 2020

Two wedding parties were among those that exited the building.

A spokesperson for D.C. Fire informed one of the wedding parties what was happening, who didn’t seem perturbed about the delay to their festivities.

They even snapped some photos with responders for some unique contributions to the wedding photo album to come.