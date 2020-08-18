CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC adds Delaware to high-risk list | Va. lawmakers advance absentee voting measures | Latest coronavirus test results
DC taxi, rideshare ridership down significantly, but official sees ‘good signs’

Valerie Bonk

August 18, 2020, 11:40 AM

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, taxi trips are down 90% and Uber and Lyft rides are down about 80% in D.C., according to District statistics.

David Do, director of the D.C. Department of For-Hire Vehicles, said he hopes that an increase in Metro hours means that people will be moving around more and hop into a taxi or rideshare.

“It’s one of the good signs that our economy is coming back,” Do said.

He added that officials and companies have worked hard to make shared rides safe with social distancing in mind.

“Many of our taxis that are active right now will have protective barriers that the government bought to put into these vehicles.”

He added that all riders and drivers need to wear masks, and that rides are expected to be taken only for essential needs.

While ride numbers have been down, Do said, officials have worked on utilizing the taxis in other ways, such as delivering food to those in need and transporting essential workers to three area hospitals.

