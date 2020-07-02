CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest local COVID-19 test results | Questions raised about Houston ICU capacity info | Atlantic City casinos reopen
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police officer stabbed…

DC police officer stabbed with scissors, citizen jumps in to help

Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP

July 2, 2020, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. police officer is expected to be OK after he was stabbed in the head and neck with a pair of scissors, according to police.

An officer was responding to a call for a domestic dispute, when he was attacked by a man near Franklin Square on Thursday morning, according to a police spokesperson.

Another person intervened to help the injured officer.

Police said a suspect is in custody for the stabbing.

Police Chief Peter Newsham is expected Thursday to provide an update on the officer’s condition and more details about the altercation.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP for updates.

 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up