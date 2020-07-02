DC police officer stabbed with scissors, citizen jumps in to help

A D.C. police officer is expected to be OK after he was stabbed in the head and neck with a pair of scissors, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

An officer was responding to a call for a domestic dispute, when he was attacked by a man near Franklin Square on Thursday morning, according to a police spokesperson.

Another person intervened to help the injured officer.

Police said a suspect is in custody for the stabbing.

Police Chief Peter Newsham is expected Thursday to provide an update on the officer’s condition and more details about the altercation.

