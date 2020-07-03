CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Md. man helps feed neighbors during pandemic | Start of FCPS school year delayed
3 killed in separate shootings in Northeast DC

Acacia James

July 10, 2020, 11:42 PM

Police are investigating three separate fatal shootings in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

The first happened around 5 p.m. A woman was shot and killed on Benning Road and the 700 block of 21st Street. Police are looking for a gray vehicle with tinted windows.

An hour later, a man was shot and killed on the 4900 block of North Capitol Street near Fort Totten.

Police are looking for a man between 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet, with a thin build and had on a long, black hooded sweater and dark blue skinny jeans. The man had a black handgun and was last seen westbound on Farragut Place NE.

The third shooting happened after 7:30 p.m. near South Dakota Avenue and Newton Street, where police found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a burgundy Ford Taurus that had four occupants last seen heading eastbound on Newton Street NE.

Anyone with information on the shootings should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below are the areas where the incidents happened.

Abigail Constantino contributed to this report. 

