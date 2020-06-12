Wood For Good project aims to keep panels erected during DC protests out of landfills

D.C.'s Shaw Main Streets organization has an idea for a way to keep the wood used to board up businesses during the George Floyd protests out of landfills.

In the early days of the protests in D.C. prompted by the death of George Floyd, many businesses boarded up their storefront windows.

Now, after more than a week of peaceful protests, businesses have started to take the wood panels down. So, what to do with them?

One organization, Shaw Main Streets, is trying to divert all that wood from winding up in area landfills with a “D.C. Wood For Good” initiative.

The idea? Local artists and carpenters can claim the wood for their projects.

Perhaps the wood will be used for a mural, planter or bench that could find its way to display in public places around the neighborhood, including the Art All Night D.C. festival in September.

If you are a business owner who will soon be removing your wood paneling, be sure to remove all nails and screws, and then sign up for a date and time to drop it off.

If you could use the wood for a project, you’re asked to send a message to shawmainstreetsinc@gmail.com with some details about your project and how much wood you’ll need.