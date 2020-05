A D.C. police officer is in critical condition after being struck by a Metrobus Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. in Northeast on Bladensburg Road near Benning Road.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash, but D.C. police say the officer was chasing someone when he was struck.

The officer was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.